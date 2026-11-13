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FRIDAY Update: Freeze Warning – Coldest Air So Far
By Rich Thomas,4 days ago
Good Morning! It’s the coldest air of the season. A Freeze Warning is in effect for tonight and Saturday night. Many cities and towns will see the first freeze of the season on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Today will be quite Brisk. Our expected high in the upper 50’s will feel colder due to breezy northwest winds gusting to 20-25 mph. We will be well below normal through the middle of next week. It’s a storm-free, dry forecast for at least the next week. We may be about 10 days till the next storm system. Here’s my brief video forecast discussion.