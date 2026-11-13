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Trader Joe's Wonton Soup with Miso Ginger Broth
By Brendan Cunningham,9 days ago
This Trader Joe's wonton soup is an easy one-pot dinner made with their Miso Ginger Broth, Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons, shaved beef, and baby bok choy. The flavorful broth does most of the work, and the addition of beef and vegetables turns the viral Trader Joe's soup hack into a hearty, satisfying meal. It comes together with minimal prep, making it perfect for busy weeknights when you're craving a warm, comforting bowl of soup.