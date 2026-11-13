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Texas Democrat Talarico Courts Trump and GOP, Gets a Cold Shoulder From Chip Roy
By Elliott Greene,10 days ago
James Talarico, the 37-year-old former public school teacher and seminary student who just became Texas's Senate-elect, spent his first days in Washington doing something unusual for a newly victorious Democrat: courting the other side. Talarico met twice with Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, appeared on Fox News the morning after his win, and told viewers he was ready to work with President Donald Trump on border security, housing and energy costs.
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