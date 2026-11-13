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Video: Carlos Prates and Michael Morales have intense first faceoff at UFC 335 and UFC 336 press conference
By Jed Meshew,10 days ago
Carlos Prates and Michael Morales had a tense face off at the UFC 335 and UFC 336 press conference. Carlos Prates and Michael Morales are already champing at the bit to fight. On Jan. 30, Prates and Morales fight each other for the interim welterweight title in the co-main event of UFC 336 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Both men want their shot at undisputed champion Islam Makhachev, but they’re gonna have to fight for it, and based on their first face-off Friday at the UFC 335 & UFC 336 press conference in New York City, they can’t wait to do so.