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This 3D-Printed Chair Turns Its Base Into a Bookshelf
By Srishti Mitra,11 days ago
The Kino Chair has a useful surprise below its seat: a shelf built into the structure. Designed by Barcelona-based Pablo Castillo and produced by Decibel in New Jersey, the chair pairs a cantilevered seat with a lower surface for books and everyday objects. It’s a made-to-order piece of furniture, manufactured using large-format robotic 3D printing, rather than a concept waiting for a production partner.