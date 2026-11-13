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Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old Logan man
By Will Feelright,11 days ago
LOGAN — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Friday afternoon for an 88-year-old Logan man with dementia who was last seen driving away from his home. William Thomas Clanton left his residence at 454 N. 200 East without his coat or shoes, according to the Utah Silver Alert system. The alert lists the time he was last seen as 1:20 p.m., though the dispatch narrative notes he pulled out of his driveway at 2:20 p.m. His destination is unknown.
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