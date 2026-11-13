undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Havana Syndrome’ report expected from House committee | Katie Pavlich Tonight
By NewsNation,7 days ago
Investigative journalist Catherine Herridge tells “Katie Pavlich Tonight” that the House Intelligence Committee may soon release an unclassified report on directed energy weapons, which are suspected of causing debilitating Havana Syndrome in federal employees, including intelligence agents. #DirectedEnergyWeapons #Politics #Intelligence “Katie Pavlich Tonight” offers a conservative take on the day’s events while welcoming all viewpoints. The goal: cutting through left-right bias in pursuit of plain facts and honest analysis. Weeknights at 10p/9C. NewsNation is your source for fact-based, unbiased news for all Americans. More from NewsNation: https://www.newsnationnow.com/ Get our app: https://trib.al/TBXgYpp Find us on cable: https://trib.al/YDOpGyG How to watch on TV or streaming: https://trib.al/Vu0Ikij.