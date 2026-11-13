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THREE CRITICALLY HURT IN CRASH NEAR HUTCHINSON
10 days ago
Three people suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision between a Ford Explorer and a Chevy Impala on Highway 15 near the intersection of 150th Street near Hutchinson. The state patrol says the Ford Explorer was driven by 33-year-old Dylan Hendrycks of New Ulm. He and his passenger 84-year-old Delmar Strassburg of Nicollet were taken to Hutchinson Hospital with life-threatening injuries as was the driver of the Impala 21-year-old Kenneth McKinley of Vergas, MN. Hutchinson police and fire departments, McLeod County Sheriff’s Office and Allina Ambulance all assisted at the scene.
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