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Head Coach Mike Macdonald Gives Final Updates Ahead Of Week 10 at Raiders
10 days ago
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald provided updates on the team's quarterback situation, noting that Drew Lock has had a similar workload to last week and is confident and optimistic (0:35-0:51). Macdonald praised Jalen Milroe for his tremendous job with the first team, highlighting his decisiveness and accurate ball delivery (0:53-1:08). He confirmed that Uchenna Nwosu and Rashid Shaheed will return to play (1:43-1:46), while Charles Cross should be ready after the bye week (1:56-2:04). Jarran Reed was excused for a couple days due to a good personal issue but will be able to play (2:30-2:47). He expressed optimism about the offense improving with the consistency of having the offensive line intact for another week, particularly mentioning Zach Charbonnet getting back in the flow after his injury (4:40-5:26).