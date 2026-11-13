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US Coast Guard concludes first season of surveillance drone program in Great Lakes
By Richelle Wilson,10 days ago
The United States Coast Guard announced on Monday that it is concluding its first season of autonomous drone surveillance on the Great Lakes. Earlier this week, the agency brought six sailboat drones to shore that had been deployed across four of the five Great Lakes, including Lake Superior, between April and November. The program is part of the Trump administration’s efforts to bolster security on the freshwater border with Canada.