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Yordan Alvarez Comeback: Did He Really Re-Emerge in 2026?
By BVM Sportsdesk,,10 days ago
Yordan Alvarez’s unanimous AL MVP season also earned him Comeback Player of the Year, but the honor raises a question: Did he truly re-emerge, or simply return to form after injuries cost him most of 2025? His 2026 production was extraordinary, yet his underlying hitting skills remained strong even during the injury-shortened season. The case for Alvarez is compelling on the numbers; the case against is that he never appeared to lose his status as an elite hitter.