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NSU’s Military to Medicine program featured in Sun Sentinel
7 days ago
On Veterans Day, the Sun Sentinel ran a front-page story about NSU’s innovative Military to Medicine pathway, which helps veterans and service members apply for, and succeed in healthcare degree programs. The story highlighted U.S. Army Captain Joungwoo Kim, who is a first-year dental student at NSU’s Fort Lauderdale Campus, and twins Jean and Karen Kirsten, former army officers, who are in the anesthesiology assistant program at NSU’s Jacksonville Campus. Recognizing the discipline, maturity, and real world experience military service provides, NSU has created a clear path for veterans to translate those skills into in-demand healthcare careers.