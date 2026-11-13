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Will Lamar Jackson return this year? Ravens HC shares recovery timeline
By Jack McKessy, USA TODAY,8 days ago
Baltimore Ravens fans must be channeling their inner Lloyd Christmas after Jesse Minter's latest update: "So, you're telling me there's a chance." The Ravens' head coach released a statement on Friday, Nov. 13 that gave an updated timeline for quarterback Lamar Jackson's return from injury. The timeline that Minter provided suggests Jackson still has a chance to return by the end of the regular season.