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FAA’s nationwide ground stop affects Columbia Metropolitan Airport
By Elizabeth WestMichael OwensLenah Allen,10 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Impacts from the nationwide ground stop of all domestic flights in the U.S. were felt in the Midlands on Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration halted flights nationwide Friday afternoon due to communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. At 8:15 p.m. on Friday, the FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the airspace was reopened.
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