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Five restaurants added to Kentucky Historic Dining Guide
By Kevin O. Stinnett,10 days ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Five Kentucky restaurants, including Lexington’s Dudley’s on Short, have been added to the Kentucky Historic Dining Guide, highlighting dining destinations that combine local cuisine with historic architecture and preservation. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the additions Thursday, bringing the guide’s total to 23 restaurants since...
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