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UK accepting applications for 2027 Kentucky Master Naturalist program
By Kevin O. Stinnett,10 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky is accepting applications for its 2027 Kentucky Master Naturalist program, which trains volunteers to support conservation, wildlife management and environmental education across the commonwealth. The program, offered through UK’s Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment and Cooperative Extension Service, begins in...
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