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Washington Spirit prepare for the NWSL semifinals as Audi Field hosts historic doubleheader
By José Umaña,11 days ago
The Washington Spirit will look to keep its championship hopes alive Saturday when the team faces the Utah Royals in the NWSL semifinals. The match was not going to take place at D.C.’s Audi Field, the Spirit’s home venue, because of a scheduling conflict with the Secretaries’ Cup college football game. Instead, team officials were prepared to have Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, host the semifinal.