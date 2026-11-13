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Pelicans Break Silence on Dejounte Murray Trade Demand With Official Statement
By Alder Almo,11 days ago
Dejounte Murray‘s frustration with the New Orleans Pelicans spilled onto social media this week. By Friday, his desire to leave the franchise was official. The Pelicans publicly acknowledged Murray’s trade request Nov. 13, ending speculation about the former All-Star’s future after his heated exchanges with fans and accusations of internal dysfunction.