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‘Saved by the Bell’ star Tiffani Thiessen says she needs hip replacement at 52 after painful diagnosis
10 days ago
Tiffani Thiessen’s active lifestyle hit a painful roadblock after the “Saved by the Bell” star learned she was dealing with more than just the usual aches and pains. The 52-year-old actress shared her diagnosis and revealed she has to have a hip replacement during an appearance on the “Breaking Bread with Tom Papa” podcast.