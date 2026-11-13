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Vaccine offers strong protection against RSV in adults over 50, study finds
By Foster Stubbs,10 days ago
A single dose of Moderna’s mResvia RSV vaccine showed an estimated effectiveness of 60.3% against documented RSV infections, 60.2% against RSV-associated emergency department or urgent care encounters and 81.8% against RSV-associated hospitalizations at 24 weeks among adults 50 years and older. That is according to an October study published in JAMA Network Open.