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Looks Like Arcane: Netflix Shows First Footage of the Magic: The Gathering Animated Series
By Aleksandr Manin,11 days ago
Netflix, Hasbro Entertainment, and Wizards of the Coast showed the first video for the Magic: The Gathering animated series. It is called Planeswalker and will be released in 2027. So far it is more of a behind-the-scenes look: in the video, the creators talk about working on the series, and between interviews the first shots of the characters flash by.