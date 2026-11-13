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Polk County Drug Trafficking Investigation Leads to Arrest of 22-Year-Old, Seizure of More Than 15 Ounces of Drugs
By admin,10 days ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A months-long drug trafficking investigation involving the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man and the seizure of more than 15 ounces of cocaine and methamphetamine. Jeriah Jesse Ramirez, 22, was...
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