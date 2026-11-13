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College Basketball Picks for Friday, November 13 from Adam Burke
By KDUS 1060,8 days ago
A total of 55 games on the betting board means that we have over 100 college basketball teams in action on Friday night. We won’t see that often, as Fridays usually feature a major-conference game or two plus the Metro, MAC, Ivy, and other smaller leagues once we get past the New Year, but Fridays are great for hoops during the college football season. I’ve already previewed Arizona vs. Auburn, but now it’s time to find what I believe are the top plays for November 13.