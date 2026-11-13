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Matt Youmans: Week 11 College Football Best Bets
By KDUS 1060,8 days ago
Week 11 College Football Best Bets, Predictions and Picks from Matt Youmans. An intriguing story that has sort of slipped under the radar this week is Philip Rivers returning to North Carolina State as head coach. It was big news last December when Rivers returned from retirement to play quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, an experiment that was not extremely successful. His venture into college coaching will be interesting to follow and there are reasons to be optimistic.