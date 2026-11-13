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Port Charlotte Man Arrested on More Than 20 Drug Charges After Undercover Buys
By Diego Weigandt,9 days ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida – Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Port Charlotte resident Runando Edghill on more than 20 drug-related charges after they said he repeatedly sold drugs to undercover detectives. Over the past two months, detectives in the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed several undercover purchases from...