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When We Were Young 2027 Buzz Grows as Bands Revisit Festival Performances
9 days ago
Fans are reading new signs into a wave of social media activity surrounding When We Were Young Festival. Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and All Time Low all posted about past WWWY performances, while the festival’s official account reportedly reposted or commented on several of the posts. The Offspring also released a WWWY-related music video earlier in the month, adding to the sense that the festival may be preparing another announcement.