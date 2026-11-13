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Florida Man Re-Arrested in Fraudulent Boat Loan Scheme, FDLE Investigating Possible Additional Victims
By admin,10 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has arrested Keith Sanders on additional felony charges after investigators uncovered an alleged bank fraud scheme involving a boat loan obtained using false personal information and a fictitious vessel title. According to FDLE, Sanders secured the loan by providing...