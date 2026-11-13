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Tiffany Day Fans Speculate About a Possible Lollapalooza Appearance
9 days ago
A discussion in r/Lollapalooza is fueling speculation that Tiffany Day could appear at a future edition of Lollapalooza. The conversation centers on a newly shared tour poster that includes North American dates in March and April 2027, including stops in Detroit, Columbus, Minneapolis, Denver, and two Coachella weekends in Indio, California. Chicago is not listed on the poster, leaving a possible Lollapalooza appearance unconfirmed rather than announced.