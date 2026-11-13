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Flavor Flav somehow Americans' fastest, most-trusted source for aviation shutdown news
By William Hughes,11 days ago
The American aviation industry is functionally shut down at the moment—something that won’t be news, of course, to the 360,000 or so people who follow rapper, reality TV star, and man-on-the-scene reporter Flavor Flav on Bluesky, of course. After all, it was the Public Enemy co-founder—and not, say, CNN—that first began publicizing news of the multi-hour ground stop of all American flights on Friday afternoon; Flav’s remarkably sober, non-nonsense-containing “Nationwide ground stop on all flights in the US,” which he reportedly broadcast from the Atlanta airport, beat CNN’s report on the shutdown by fully 15 minutes.