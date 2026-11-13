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Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure Share ‘Secret' to 30-Year Marriage
11 days ago
Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure have cracked the code to a long-lasting marriage, recently celebrating their milestone 30th anniversary. "Without our faith, I don't think we would have the marriage the way it is today. That's kind of our secret, and the way that we approach everything," Valeri, 52, exclusively told Us during a joint interview with Candace, 50, in celebration of passing selection on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 5. "Our family is very important to us, and our faith is important. That's what brings us all together."
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