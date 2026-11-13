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Brittany Mahomes Reacts to Link Between Pregnancies and Chiefs' Super Bowl Odds
11 days ago
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes might have more than just a new addition to the family to celebrate next year if history serves them right. The couple announced they are expecting their fourth baby earlier this week, which is good news for fans of the Kansas City Chiefs. Every season Brittany, 31, has been pregnant, the Chiefs have made the Super Bowl.