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Why Muhammad Ali Still Edges Joe Louis
10 days ago
Joe Louis had the greatest heavyweight title reign. Muhammad Ali had the greater heavyweight career. Louis held the championship for nearly 12 years, and nobody has matched that run. But Ali beat Sonny Liston when few expected him to, took the title back from an unbeaten George Foreman a decade later, and won two of three fights with Joe Frazier. If the question is who proved the most against the best heavyweights of his time, Ali is my pick.