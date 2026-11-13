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Oilers captain Connor McDavid makes eye opening statement on Toronto that only fuels trade rumors
By Skyler Walker,11 days ago
Connor McDavid admitted Friday, ahead of Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, that he grew up cheering for Toronto. For a player who was born in Richmond Hill, Ontario, the comment isn't a complete shock. But it's rare to hear the best player in the world say it out loud, a day before he walks into the building as the visitor.