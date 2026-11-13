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Salvation Army of Bowling Green initiates White Flag night amid cold weather
By WNKY Staff,11 days ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Salvation Army of Bowling Green has initiated its White Flag night with expected drops in temperatures. According to Room in the Inn, a local nonprofit that assists the unhoused population, those in need of shelter and a safe place to get out of the weather can head to The Salvation Army at 400 W. Main St. in Bowling Green.