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Love Is Blind's John Apologizes for 'Name-Calling' Amid Sarah Divorce
11 days ago
Love Is Blind season 11 star John Shannon is taking accountability for the actions that led to the dissolution of his marriage to Sarah Williams. "I did want to address something that I think is pretty important, which is the way I would handle conflict with the name-calling and the ‘viping,' as it was referred to," John, 33, said in a Friday, November 13, social media video. "I think for a long time I normalized name-calling as just part of conflict and I didn't appreciate how damaging that could be and the lasting effects of it, especially when it's coming from someone who's supposed to be your biggest supporter."