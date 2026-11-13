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Black River Stamp Club show celebrates Marilyn Monroe
By Dennis Sadowski The Chronicle-Telegram,11 days ago
Charlie Delgado has long been a fan of Marilyn Monroe, whose short career as an actor, fashion model and sex symbol garnered headlines during the post-World War II years. For more than 30 years Delgado of Elyria has collected stamps, covers, post cards, fan mail, photos and memorabilia related to the pop culture icon who starred on the silver screen as “blond bombshell” characters. His Monroe specialty is an extension of his joy of stamp collecting, which began in the early 1970s.