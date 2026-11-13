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On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Considers $517M Package for Airport Improvements; Veterans Office; Bridge Repair, Evaluations
9 days ago
On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Considers $517M Package for. Airport Improvements; Veterans Office; Bridge Repair, Evaluations. ATLANTA— ATLANTA— The Atlanta City Council on Monday, Nov. 16, will consider a 15-item legislative series that would invest more than $517 million at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for vital projects including runway reconstruction, purchase of new Skytrains, bathroom repairs and more (26-O-1608, 26-O-1609, 26-O-1610, 26-O-1611, 26-O-1612, 26-O-1613, 26-O-1614, 26-R-4407, 26-R-4408, 26-R-4409, 26-R-4410, 26-R-4411, 26-R-4418, 26-R-4419, and 26-R-4420).