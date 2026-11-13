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Reedley writer shares tales of Valley farmworkers
8 days ago
REEDLEY – A local creative has reached a new audience thanks to a recent feature by the UFW Foundation. Rene Vera — artist, writer and Reedley resident of more than 20 years — has become the most recent addition to the UFW Foundation’s “Stories” page with his autobiographical short story, “At First Light.” Published to the foundation’s website in early October, the story vividly recounts Vera’s first time working in grape fields at 8 years old and, in Vera’s own words, the pain of that experience.
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