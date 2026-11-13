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Theodore brush fire reignites: How weather is contributing to fire concerns
By Hannah Fink,11 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A brush fire near Theodore forced the closure of Interstate 10 in both directions Thursday afternoon, and renewed fire activity Friday is bringing additional attention to dry weather conditions across Southwest Alabama. The fire was initially reported around 2:46 p.m. Thursday near the Theodore-Dawes Road exit,...