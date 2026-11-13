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Easy French Onion Soup Rolls
By natasha,10 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. These savory French onion soup rolls are buttery, cheesy, loaded with caramelized onions, and made with a shortcut that saves you from making dough from scratch. Think French onion soup meets a savory cinnamon roll, with layers of melted cheese tucked into every bite. They’re perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas dinner, Sunday dinner, or whenever you need a side dish that’s going to steal the show.