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7 Levels of Gaming Laptops: From Budget to $5,000+ Premium Models
11 days ago
Gaming laptops range from affordable entry-level machines to premium systems costing more than $5,000. But higher priceshigher prices don't necessarily translate into proportionally better gaming performance. Cheaper models tend to emphasize core gaming functionality, while high-end models offer strong graphics, better displays, better build quality, and specialized features. Understanding these seven levels helps you find the correct mix between performance, features, and affordability.