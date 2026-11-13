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AMD Adrenalin 26.11.1 Update Stops Excessive SSD Writes
11 days ago
AMD has released an emergency graphics driver update to address a troubling Radeon software bug that could continuously write unnecessary data to users' SSDs, even when their computers were doing absolutely nothing. The newly released AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.11.1 (Optional) addresses two separate issues causing excessive system drive writes, following growing reports from Radeon owners about unusually high storage activity.