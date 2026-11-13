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A note from our development committee
By Wednesday Journal,11 days ago
Do you believe communities thrive when residents are well informed and feel connected to their neighbors?. We believe it! For more than 45 years, our own local newspapers have delivered independent, fact-based local journalism to the near western suburbs and Chicago’s West Side. They are bucking the statewide trend of LOSING local news outlets. Almost 40% of all local newspapers in the US have vanished since 2005.