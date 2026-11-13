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XBOX Series X Runs FSR 4 Faster Than Radeon RX 6700 XT
11 days ago
AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) offers a critical image-quality upgrade to XBOX Series X and S. However, early performance testing has produced a surprising result: the XBOX Series X can run FSR 4 faster than a PC graphics card with more theoretical computing power. Digital Foundry's findings highlight Microsoft's hardware and software optimization and show how console-specific innovation can deliver strong performance without specialist AI hardware.
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