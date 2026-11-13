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Quick takes: E coli death tied to pumpkin farm, US Salmonella outbreaks, 18 more polio cases
By Mary Van Beusekom, MS,9 days ago
One person has died of Shiga toxin–producing Escherichia coli (STEC) linked to a San Luis Obispo, California, pumpkin farm that has sickened five people, according to the county public health department. No details about the death were released. All five infected people visited Brookshire Farms on October 17 or 18, and another 10 people who developed symptoms after visiting the farm from October 16 to 26 are considered suspected cases. Three people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition, and one was hospitalized. “Testing of environmental samples was limited due to the abundance of potential sources, absence of testable items, delays between exposures and sampling, and other factors, the departmental news release said. “Some potential exposures common to infected individuals remain notable, including edible corn cups, pumpkins, hay, and non-potable water sources, although no specific source of the E. coli O157 was identified.” The investigation is now over, and the farm has reopened after a voluntary closure. Officials said the patients were not exposed to animals while on the farm.