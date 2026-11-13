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Grant County mill rate increasing
By See More,11 days ago
Grant County homeowners will pay more in county property taxes next year. Supervisors approved a roughly 93-million-dollar 2027 budget Tuesday in a 14-to-1 vote. The county tax rate will rise from about $2.73 to $3.30 per thousand dollars of equalized value. That’s an increase of about $57 a year on a $100,000 property. The increase is largely tied to borrowing for highway projects and equipment. The operating portion of the tax rate is expected to decline. Board Chair Bob Keeney voted against the budget, citing concerns about the county’s fund balance.