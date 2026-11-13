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49ers injury report: Deebo cleared, Trent Williams questionable against Cowboys
By Matt Maiocco, 49ers Insider,10 days ago
Wide receiver Mike Evans will miss his third consecutive game, but Deebo Samuel is expected to return for the 49ers on Sunday. The 49ers fully cleared Samuel to return for the team’s Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys. He has not played since Oct. 11, when he sustained a hamstring injury in a Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks.