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Toys “R” Us opening in Kennedy Mall
By See More,11 days ago
A popular toy store is making a return to Dubuque. Toys “R” Us has committed to a one year lease inside the Kenedy Mall in Dubuque across from Bath & Body Works. Toys “R” Us was last in Dubuque in 2006 before the company filed for bankruptcy in 2017. According to the announcement the new store will have a curated assortment of the season’s hottest toys, collectibles and must-have gifts from the world’s most popular toy brands and latest movies, including LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Pokémon, KPop Demon Hunters and more.