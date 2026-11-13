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FAA orders nationwide ground stop over air traffic control issue
By Coastal TV News,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop for all airports on Friday due to a communication issue affecting air traffic control, citing "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety." Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that the outage is impacting all 22 U.S. Air Route Traffic Control Centers—which manage...