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Cronin, Arciero secure $50,000 in state funding for Westford Police Department
By - By,10 days ago
WESTFORD CENTER — Sen. John Cronin and Rep. Jim Arciero recently secured $50,000 in state funding for the Westford Police Department. “Cronin and I were proud to secure and present a $50,000 earmark for the Westford Police Department,” Arciero announced on social media. “Thank you to Chief Mark Chambers and the Westford Police Department for their continued dedication to keeping our community safe!”